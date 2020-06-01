City of Freeport imposes curfew effective at 8 p.m. Monday

With the protests and riots occurring in Freeport and nationwide, the City of Freeport is imposing a curfew from 8 p.m. Monday June 1 to 6 a.m. Tuesday June 2.

Freeport Mayor Jodi Miller says this is in preparation for potential additional vandalism and violence.

In a press release, it says in part "Over the course of the last few days, many municipalities in Northern Illinois have seen demonstrations over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In a few instances, violent individuals appear to be exploiting these peaceful demonstrations in the evening hours. As a result, the Freeport Police Department responded to multiple acts of property damage and violence this past weekend."

“The murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis was senseless and incredibly tragic. Our prayers are with his family and friends. As a society, we cannot tolerate racism and it is a very important time for people to be heard. The City of Freeport respects First Amendment rights. However, this must be done without bringing more pain and destruction to our City. Violence, looting and property destruction only causes more suffering. I urge our citizens to voice their thoughts in a safe and peaceful manner. As a nation, we are facing very difficult realities and important conversations, now is when we need to come together as a community and care for one another.” said Mayor Jodi Miller.

The curfew will expire on Tuesday, June 2 at 6 a.m. unless a further extension is deemed necessary.