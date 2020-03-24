City of Freeport declares state of emergency Tuesday

The City of Freeport declared a State of Emergency Tuesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

This follows Stephenson County who also declared a state of emergency on Sunday. This occurred the same day as the first resident, a patient in their teens tested positive for the coronavirus.

The declaration allows the county to receive state and federal dollars to respond to the coronavirus outreak. The Freeport State of Emergency is in place for seven days but could be renewed if need be.