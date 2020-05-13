City of Dixon employees write letter asking officials to not release Rita Crundwell from prison

Dixon City Council, all 103 employees in the city government and members of the community have written a letter asking officials not to release Rita Crundwell from prison after she asked for a compassionate release in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Dixon comptroller convicted of stealing nearly $54 million from the northern Illinois city is seeking release from federal prison over fears of contracting COVID-19. Crundwell's crime is believed to be the largest theft of public dollars in U.S. history.

In response to Crundwells plea for release, Dixon officials say she stole the city out of greed and desire for fame and they want to see her in jail for the last 12 years of her sentence.

The 67-year-old's release date is scheduled for Oct. 29, 2029. She says she has multiple health problems and has been a model minimum-security prisoner.

The judge said she can seek compassionate release if she's exhausted all administrative avenues.