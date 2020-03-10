City of Beloit named a finalist in the bracket-based 'Strongest Town" Contest

The City of Beloit has been named one of 16 finalists for the 2020 Strongest Town Contest, which is a bracket-based competition. Voting in the first round of the competition concludes at noon Thursday, March 12.

Nominations for the competition were accepted in February and 16 finalists were chosen, including Beloit. The other cities included come from three different countries with a mix of different types of communities.

The competition is designed to show off communities from around the world that are building enduring financial 'resilience' at the local level. In addition, the cities named are also actively embodying the 'Strong Towns' approach to economic growth and development.

Strong Towns is an organization, where their main goal is to advocate for a model of development that allows America's cities, towns and neighborhoods to grow financially strong and resilient. You can vote here​.

