City of Beloit combining all polling locations for April 7 election

The City of Beloit announced Wednesday that all voting will take placed at City Hall, 100 State Street in Beloit as no other polling locations will be made available. This drive-through voting is for the election on April 7.

The change is being done in order to effectively staff the election and provide drive through-voting to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Individuals who are identified by Centers for Disease Control guidelines as being high risk to COVID-19 will not be working the April 7, 2020, election. With the reduction of available poll workers and election officials, the City of Beloit made the decision to combine all nine polling locations to a central location and offer drive-through voting to protect the health of the public and the election workers.

Election workers will be maintaining social distancing per CDC guidelines and thoroughly sanitizing their hands between each voter interaction. Some election workers may choose to wear masks and glasses as part of their personal protection.

“Our election workers are dedicated to preserving our democratic process in this election,” said City Clerk-Treasurer Lorena Stottler. “While our nation, our state, and our community are in uncertain times, we are providing our elections in the safest manner possible.”

The City of Beloit strongly urges voters to vote absentee to avoid waiting in line at City Hall. The deadline for registered voters to request absentee ballots via mail at https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/​ is April 2, 2020.

Voters can also continue to use drive-through voter registration and in person absentee voting from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. through Friday, April 3, at City Hall.

The City of Beloit is experiencing a significant increase in absentee voting requests. As of March 30, 2020, the city issued 3,207 ballots with 1,143 ballots currently completed and returned to the City Clerk-Treasurer’s Office.

For comparison, the last presidential preferential race was in April 2016; 672 individuals voted by absentee during that election.