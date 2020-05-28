City of Beloit announces closure and cancellation of summer events and programs, including 4th of July fireworks display.

The city of Beloit announced a number of summer cancellations for events, programs, and recreational parks.

The 2020 Pops on the Rock BJSO concert and fireworks show on July 4,

2020, has been cancelled after a careful evaluation of the current public health crisis. Due to the size of the crowd that attends Pops on the Rock each year, the City of Beloit determined it could not in good conscience risk the public’s health while holding this event.

Other events cancelled includes Touch a Truck, the July 4 Bike Parade, the Beloit Dirty Dash, Big Hill Adventure Camp, as well as youth golf programs.

Krueger Pool will also be closed until the end of June.