City Market opens today, with some new restrictions

Rockford City Market will open June 5 at 3:30p.m. and run till 7:30. The market will be an in-and-out market, encouraging fluid movement and less crowds.

Food and beverage vendors will be on site, featuring produce, cheese, honey, jams, jellies, dog treats, fresh flowers, gift items, and food trucks with carryout food.

Food consumption on site, as well as live music and activities are eliminated due to restrictions on gatherings. Debit and credit transactions are the preferred method of pay for this years market to keep everything flowing.