City First distributes 40,000 pounds of food to Rockford

City First Church worked with Convoy of Hope to help distribute more than 40,000 pounds of food to Rockford through their "Hope Now, Hope Always" initiative.

With this, the church wants to help the community deal with COVID related challenges beyond the sickness. A tractor trailer of food wad delivered to City First Church on Tuesday with plans to give the food to community members in need on Thursday.

As a precaution on delivery day, all food will be delivered through curbside pick-up and all volunteers will be wearing gloves to reduce the spread of Coronavirus.