City First Church to host another food distribution drive

As the COVID-19 virus continues to have an incredible impact on cities and communities, City First Church is dedicated to help meet the various needs of the people of Rockford and the Stateline region.

On Monday, starting at 10 a.m. a drive-through food distribution will be taking place at the City First Church Main Auditorium Entrance. In partnership with the Northern Illinois Food Bank, there will be enough supplies to feed 250 families which equals over 1,000 individuals.

To provide an abundance of precaution, a City First team member with proper PPE will deliver food safely to the trunk of each car. Each recipient will be asked to remain in the vehicle with windows up to allow for minimal contact and maximum safety. Anyone in the Rockford area who is in need of food is welcome to partake in the drive-through food distribution at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford.

"This is not the time for the church to shrink back, but for the church to rise up," said Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor of City First Church. "Church is not a building; it is people - it is us. As our community is faced with great challenges - we are seeing people respond to these needs with great generosity. Thank you to everyone who has given to make today possible. This is the time for us all to come together and help!"

In addition to this effort, City First is also caring for the needs of the elderly and immune compromised by picking up and delivering their groceries and supplies as needed.