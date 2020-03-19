City First Church puts together nursing home care kits

With nursing homes not allowing visitors, the stress level for seniors is rising. And while the entertainment level could be lacking, a local church is doing its part to help.

City First Church is collecting nursing home care kits.

All the items donated will be disinfected and stored for 72 hours. Then will be distributed to area nursing homes to spread the message of "hope now and hope always".

The kits include cards of encouragement, lotion, socks, puzzles, candies and more.

Dakota Peoples from City First Church spoke with us, "One thing that is so prominent that people need is just love. And so we are just going out into the community in different ways whether it's partnering with nursing homes, partnering with food banks, so ensure and show people love in such a dark time."

