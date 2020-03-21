City First Church hosts community support donation drive

Days after the Rockford Rescue Mission asked for community support in the form of donations, a church took the lead by hosting a drive.

City First Church banded together, with the goal of helping the homeless. On its wish list, household staples like bread, medicinal items and any type of cleaning supplies.

The church did take extra precautions by requiring team members to wear gloves while retrieving donations, as well as disinfecting all items that came through its doors.

"We're having a donation drive today for the Rockford Rescue Mission, taking in different items like food, cough syrup, cough drops, cleaning supplies. Just to help them and extend their mission in what they’re doing to help the homeless in Rockford," said Jennifer Eckerson.

