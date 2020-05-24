Church community celebrates local priest's 20th Anniversary

A massive parade-style celebration took place Sunday to celebrate a local priest for his 20 year anniversary.

Ricardo F Hernandez is a priest at Saint Bernadette Church. Originally, parade organizers anticipated 50 cars to show up to the celebration. However, as the time went on hundreds would arrive.

"I feel very thankful to God, and to them for being so kind and so generous," says Hernandez. "I have been around this [area] in Rockford for almost 20 years."

Hernandez also served in Belvidere and South Beloit at other churches.

Parade goers stayed for the father's blessings by parking their cars in the church lot Sunday.