Youth service orgs get $30K in grants

KFACT and Children's Safe Harbor received grants totaling $30,000 on Wednesday afternoon.

The two organizations were selected by an independent, undisclosed selection committee to supply goods and services that promote the safety, health and well-being of children in need in the community.

The checks were presented by nonprofit organization Club Blue during a virtual ceremony on the committee Facebook page.

Money raised by the nonprofit in 2020 will allow KFACT — a youth development and mentoring organization — to provide additional mentorship and direct services to support and expand programming for the "Lady All Star Program." KFACT "All Stars" have a 100 percent high school graduation rate and 96 percent of the girls pursue post-secondary education. A total of 250 girls will be able to enroll in the program for the 2020-2021 school year.

Children’s Safe Harbor is an organization that provides a safe place for families to use when exchanging children for visitation and provides supervised visitation services. The organization will use the grant to support safety for children through expanded exchange programming." Funds will allow for additional staff in order to have their doors open for morning exchange of children on Sundays, between the hours of 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Club Blue committee has raised more than $1,500,000 to support children in need in the community.