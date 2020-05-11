Chicken heat lamp causes garage fire in Beloit

No one is hurt after a garage erupts into flames in Beloit over the weekend.

Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, multiple fire departments responded to the 1800 block of Walters Road in Beloit for a garage fire. Command arrived on scene and found a fire inside the attached garage. It was confirmed by the homeowner that everyone was out of the house.

Units were able to gain access to the garage and extinguish the fire before it reached the interior of the residence. It took crews about a half hour to knock down the fire and an additional hour for overhaul.

No injuries were reported to occupants or firefighters but two cats are unaccounted for.

Total fire damages are estimated at $50,000 including garage, contents and vehicle.

Upon investigation the fire is believed to have started from a chicken heat lamp.

