Chicago suburbs couple charged with starving 2 dogs to death, abusing another

The body of a dog dumped in a drainage ditch in Naperville led to the arrest of two Hoffman Estates residents who are accused of starving two of their pets to death.

According to the Chicago Tribune​, police responded to a report of a dead German shepherd found wrapped in a bed sheet inside a storage container near a drainage ditch.

Sarah Gorski, 19, and Andre Norris, 27, each were charged with four felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two misdemeanor counts of unlawful disposal of an animal, according to a press release from DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin.

The release said Naperville officers and Naperville Animal Control personnel were called a trail area March 2 where they found a dead German shepherd wrapped in a bed sheet in a storage container in a wooded area near a drainage ditch.

Officials said the dog weighed about 20 pounds, though German shepherds should weigh close to 70 pounds.

An investigation led authorities to Gorski and Norris as the alleged owners of the German shepherd and at least two other dogs, the release said.

Officials said during a March 12 search of the defendants’ home, investigators found a German shepherd/hound mix in a rusted dog crate filled with animal feces, urine and blood.

Investigators reported the emaciated, 20-pound dog was unable to walk and had massive sores.

A third dog, a corgi, allegedly died in the first week of March and was found in a field wrapped in a sheet, officials said.

Both deceased dogs were sent to the University of Illinois Veterinary School for a necropsy where it was determined the German Shepherd found in Naperville died from canine parvovirus, starvation and rat poisoning, according to the release. The corgi, weighing 4 pounds, died of severe starvation, officials said.

In addition to the animal-related counts, Norris and Gorski were charged with one felony count of forgery. Naperville police allege the pair forged paystubs from Norris’ former employer, Petland.