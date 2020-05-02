Two dead in I-90 crash near Rockton

A 27-year-old Rockford man and a 28-year-old Chicago man are dead following a crash on I-90 near the Rockton Road tollbooth.

The accident happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday at Mile Marker 4.0 in the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz says his office was called just before 3 a.m. to respond to the accident.

The accident shut down several lanes of I-90 for a bit.

Illinois State Police continue to investigate. Autopsies on the victims are pending.