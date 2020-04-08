Chicago firefighter dies of complications from COVID-19

A Chicago firefighter died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19, the Fire Department announced.

Firefighter Mario Araujo was a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25, the Fire Department said.

He joined the Fire Department in October 2003.

In a statement, Chicago Fire Fighters Union Local 2 mourned Araujo’s death.

“Mario was loved by many, especially by members of Engine 102, Truck 25 and Ambulance 56,” the union stated. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to Mario’s family, friends and co-workers. We ask the public to partner with us in fighting this virus, and to continue to follow the orders of our elected officials to keep you and our first responders safe.”

A Chicago Police officer has also died of coronavirus.

Officer Marco DiFranco, 50, ​. DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force, died early Thursday, after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. He was hospitalized over the weekend, and the mayor said he died after the severity of his illness became overwhelming.

DiFranco’s death has been ruled to have happened in the line of duty, meaning his family will receive full financial benefits, Interim Police Supt. Charlie Beck said Friday.