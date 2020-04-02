Chicago Police Officer dies from the Coronavirus

A Chicago police officer has died of COVID-19, the first coronavirus death for the department.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Interim Supt. Charlie Beck would provide additional information about the officer’s death at a briefing at 11 a.m.

Police sources told CBS affiliate WBBM-TV that the veteran officer died early Thursday, and had most recently served in the narcotics unit.

As of Wednesday evening, a total of 64 members of the Chicago Police Department had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, including 62 officers and two civilian employees.

On Friday, the CPD said it was shifting schedules at Public Safety Headquarters and the Bureau of Internal Affairs in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Monday, sworn personnel assigned to headquarters, the Force Review Division, and the Bureau of Internal Affairs began working days, afternoons and midnights to reduce contact. Beginning Thursday they will also begin a 4-2 schedule, meaning four days on and two days off.

This is a developing story..