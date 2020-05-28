Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot holds move to phase 3 until June 3

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said that Chicago will move to phase 3 for hotels, restaurants, and retail openings on June 3. Libraries and parks will be moved to phase 3 on June 8.

Within the phase 3 opening, no loosened restrictions have been laid out for sports, concerts, summer programs, and bars.

“Throughout this time, I have been deeply gratified by the service and sacrifice made by countless Chicagoans from every corner of our city and every walk of life," said Lightfoot.