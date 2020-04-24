Cherry Valley plants trees to celebrate Arbor Day

Cherry Valley continues to do its part to help save the earth one tree at a time with its annual tree planting on Arbor Day.

This year the village public works department planted an autumn blaze maple tree just outside village hall. Arborist Chris Roskopp says this type of tree can grow to more than 30 feet tall. He says stateline municipalities have tried to diversify the trees due to the emerald ash borer that came through and destroyed most of the ash trees. Roskopp says it's all part of the cycle.

"Say we take a bigger, more mature tree down, we try to replace it with the same species. Obviously they're going to be smaller, like the one that's behind me here. But they will eventually grow into a bigger tree so that way we keep the same diversity going,” said arborist with the Cherry Valley Public Works Department Chris Roskopp.

