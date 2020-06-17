Cherry Valley fireworks show canceled

The 2020 Village of Cherry Valley July 4 Fireworks Show has been canceled as of Wednesday afternoon.

The decision was made after staff review of the layout and conditions of Baumann Park and the recommendations of the Winnebago County Health Department and the Illinois Municipal League.

"The health and safety of our residents, guests, employees and contractors remain of utmost importance to the Village of Cherry Valley," Village President Jim E. Claeyssen said.

Recommended guidelines for operation currently cannot be maintained for mass gatherings, according to Claeyssen.