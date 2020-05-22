Cherry Valley Public Library breaks ground for its new expansion

The Cherry Valley Public Library breaks ground on its newest expansion.

The new project will include more space for youth services and staff. A drive up book return will also be installed, which was a new idea since the pandemic began.

Jane Lenser, the director of the Cherry Valley Public Library, says she hopes the new attractions will have a positive effect on the village.

"This will really bring some great opportunities for the patrons of the cherry valley public library. We'll have more spaces for groups, story times, craft programs, book discussions and things like that. I think we'll really be able to up our game as far as what we're able to offer." Lenser also said.