Charges made in July 4 shooting in Rockford

A man was charged for an aggravated discharge of a firearm on Thursday afternoon.

On July 4, 2019, the Rockford Police Department arrived at 625 N. Central Ave. for a reported shooting at 7 p.m. Officers saw several people at the residence and found a victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross.

During their investigation, officers learned that an altercation between the victim and 32-year-old Juan Carlos Ortiz led to the victim being shot in the leg. Ortiz was identified as the suspect who shot the victim.

The case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and charges were authorized.

Aggravated discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 Felony with a sentencing range of 4-15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by two years mandatory supervised release. Aggravated domestic battery is a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections followed by four years mandatory supervised release.

Ortiz is scheduled to appear in front of the Honorable Judge Randy Wilt in Courtroom B on July 16 at 9 am in the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center.