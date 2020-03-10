Census data impacts housing in Illinois

Hundreds of low income families in Illinois rely on state funding to be able to live in affordable housing. The upcoming census count will determine just how much those programs will receive.

A recent report found there are just 36 affordable and available rental homes for every 100 extremely low income households in Illinois. Federal programs support these families and address the shortage of homes.

But funding depends on census data. Meaning leaders from the organization "Housing Action Illinois" urge everyone to take part in filling out the census to make sure everyone is counted, to ensure accurate representation in congress and to fund and support those in need.