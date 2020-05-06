Celebrations for Teacher Appreciation Week continue at Oregon High School

Administrators at Oregon High School gave their teachers a special treat Wednesday with a nice lunch at a drive-thru for Teacher Appreciation Week.

Dozens of cars lined up to take part in the free lunch station set up at the Blackhawk Center in Oregon to get their food courtesy of Hector's Cocina. But what teachers didn't know is that their students made hand-made signs and placed them along the way to the food. The signs had messages ranging from appreciation to how much they missed them.

"I think the teacher's have been amazing. They have really had to build the plane as it's flying. We are not a one to one school here at Oregon high school so we have really had to teach ourselves and make it as engaging and supportive to students and I think the staff has done an incredible job," Oregon High School Principal Heidi Deininger says.