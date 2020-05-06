Celebrating National Nurses Day

National Nurses Day is observed annually on May 6, but this year in particular we are especially grateful for our community's hardworking nurses.

On this day, we raise awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments and acknowledge the vital role nurses play in society. This day is also the first day of National Nurses Week and is sometimes known as National RN Recognition Day.

National Nurses Week begins May 6 and ends on May 12, which is the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Florence Nightingale was a celebrated English, social reformer, statistician, and the founder of modern nursing. She became well-known while taking care of the wounded soldiers during the Crimean War. Nightingale was dubbed “The Lady with the Lamp” because of her habit of making rounds at night.

Give nurses you know a shout out and thank them for their hard work, especially during these challenging times.

Use #NationalNursesDay to share on social media.