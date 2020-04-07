Cedarville pastor charged with sexual abuse of a minor after January incident

John Mcintosh od David faces charges of criminal sexual abuse of a minor stemming from an incident that took place this past January, according to the Stephenson County Sheriff's Office.

After learning there was a warrant out for his arrest, Mcintosh turned himself in on April 1. Mcintosh was the former pastor at Winneshiek Evangelical Free Church but left in December 2018. Since then, he has served as the pastor for the Cedarville Baptist Church.

This is a developing story.