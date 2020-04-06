Cases in Winnebago County projected to peak between April 29 and May 6

The Winnebago County Health Department released a graphic which projects Winnebago County's coronavirus cases to peak between April 29 and May 6. The State of Illinois is projecting an overall peak between April 16th and April 23rd.

In addition, county health officials say for every 100 people sick, 81% will be mildly ill and 19% will need to be hospitalized. 6% from that 19% will need an ICU bed. 3% of the 6% in the ICU will need a ventilator.

Winnebago County announces 20 new cases, bringing the total to 62 cases. Officials also announced 2 more deaths, bringing the total to 3 in the county.