Carz R' Us offers deals and discounts to essential workers during COVID-19 outbreak

A garage in Machesney Park is saying 'thank you' to some essential workers during the COVID-19 outbreak with some deals.

Carz R' Us will give a free oil change to restaurant workers and employees at OSF St. Anthony's Rock Cut campus. It's also offering 10% off all parts and labor for any essential worker.

In addition, the shop is lessening person-to-person contact to enact social distancing as much as possible. The garage will pick customers' vehicles up from their homes, fulfill the repairs needed on the car, redisinfect it and bring it back so customers don't even have to leave their homes.

The discounts and deals will last until the statewide shutdown is over. Right now that's at least until April 30.

Carz R' Us is located 10208 Smythe Ave. in Machesney Park.