Cartoonist Mort Drucker of Mad magazine fame dies

(Gray News) - Cartoonist Mort Drucker, whose caricatures graced the pages of Mad magazine, died on Wednesday, the National Cartoonists Society said.

His death was confirmed to the media by a family friend. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

The world lost "not just an extraordinary talent but a shining example of kindness, humility and humor,” the group wrote in a Twitter post on Thursday.

In the magazine’s pages, he poked fun at decades’ worth of movies and TV - from “West Side Story” to the Star Wars franchise, plying his pen there from 1956 until his retirement in 2008, according to the New York Times.

Drucker said he drew nearly everyone in Hollywood and was the first winner of the National Society of Cartoonists’ Medal of Honor for lifetime achievement, the Times reported.

