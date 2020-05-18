Caroll Co. group letter asks for resolution against Gov. Pritzker orders

A Caroll County group is urging local governments to take action in the wake of stay-at-home orders set by Gov. Pritzker on Monday afternoon.

The members of a group called the Concerned Citizens of Carroll County have contacted the Caroll County Board and municipal governments in each city or village within the county to ease or remove restrictions set by Gov. Pritzker so that local businesses can open with "reasonable restrictions, if any, as soon as possible," according to a statement.

The CCCC deems all business in Caroll County to be essential, according to the statement.

Members of the CCCC are made up of more than 200 residents and business owners from Chadqick, Lanark, Milledgeville, Mount Caroll, Savanna, Shannon and Thomson, according to a statement from the group.

A May 18 letter was sent by CCCC, asking each governing body to do the following:

— Make public a resolution in opposition to Gov. Pritzker's May 5 five-phase regional plan to re-open the state on a gradual and regional basis.

— Prepare a resolution that supports a reopening of all aspects of the Caroll County economy, including, but not limited to, religious gatherings, as soon as practicable.

The CCCC has also asked to be present at the next board meeting "so that discussion of the consequences of the governor's restrictions on small businesses and individuals in Caroll County can occur."