Candy stores on decline, ice cream stores increase in Ill.

Data from the U.S. Census shows that candy store locations are in decline in Illinois.

The number of candy and nut stores in Illinois went from 236 in 2010 to 222 in 2017, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Things can't be all bad for National Candy Month. Ice cream and frozen dessert makers locations are up from 17 to 22 locations in the state from 2010 to 2017.

You can find more statistics to celebrate this sweet month by comparing other states across the nation. More data can be found by following the link here.