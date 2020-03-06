Calling all dinosaur-lovers with Paleofest 2020

Burpee Museum invites excavation experts Friday to Paleofest, an event focused on fun in Paleo-science. Activities include guest speaker and researcher-led seminars, workshops and lectures for children.

The festivities kick off a weekend of events at the museum for students, scientists and families to see rare fossils and learn about the sciences. There are also artistic events for young children to create an interest in science at a young age.

Paleofest continues Friday evening until 7 p.m. along with Saturday and Sunday beginning at 8:30 a.m. You can see an entire list of events here​.