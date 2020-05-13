California universities to hold fall classes largely online due to coronavirus

More than 770,000 college students in California may not be heading back to campus in the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both the California State University system, which has 23 campuses across the state, and the University of California, which has 10 campuses, said Tuesday that they are not likely to fully reopen for the fall semester.

CSU plans to cancel nearly all in-person classes to reduce spread of COVID-19, according to Chancellor Timothy White, and some campuses may offer remote learning only.

Exceptions may include nursing students and others who need access to equipment for their training.

Rigorous health and safety requirements will be in place, such as sanitizing and spreading students out. Class sizes may also be reduced, White says.

Meanwhile, UC is planning for a mixed approach that will involve both in-person and online courses, according to spokesperson Stett Holbrook.

Like many other schools across the nation, CSU and USC began suspending in-class learning in March. California was the first state to issue a state-wide stay-home order, effective March 19.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House coronavirus task force testified Tuesday before Congress that it would be “a bridge too far” for schools to expect a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 by the fall.

University systems in at least four states, including Alabama, North Carolina, Texas and Tennessee, have already said they will hold fall classes on campuses.

