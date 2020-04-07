California governor loans 100 ventilators to Illinois, state orders 3,620 ventilators

“Since the earliest days of our COVID-19 response, my administration has worked with our state’s network of more than 200 hospitals to increase capacity in our existing health systems,” said Governor J.B. Pritzker. “These trends offer us further insight into the overall reach of COVID-19 in our state as we adjust the ‘how,’ ‘what’ and ‘where’ of our response.”

As of April 6, 3,680 known COVID-19 patients and suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized. 1,166 patients are in an ICU unit and 821 patients are on a ventilator. Suspected COVID-19 patients are individuals under investigation and assumed to have COVID-19 for the purpose of medical treatment.

Illinois now has 28,139 hospital beds, 2,709 of those are ICU beds. In addition, 35% of all ICU beds in the state are available. 949 of the 2,709 beds and 57% of ventilators are available currently.

For the Rockford area, there are 148 total ICU beds and 102 of those are available. 46 of those total ICU beds are in use meaning 68.9% of ICU beds are available.

Pritzker also announced that Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California, will be lending 100 additional ventilators to Illinois. The ventilators are loaned through a state-to-state mutual aid request under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC). Illinois has also received 450 ventilators from the federal government.