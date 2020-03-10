CVS buys Schnucks Pharmacies, plans to rebrand along with closing 11 stores

CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Schnucks announced Tuesday they entered into a definitive agreement for CVS Pharmacy to acquire Schnuck Market's Inc's retails and specialty pharmacy businesses.

In total, CVS will be buying 110 Schnucks pharmacies. It will acquire 99 stores and close 11 and will transfer prescription files from those to other nearby CVS locations.

CVS also says it will post all pharmacist and pharmacy technician jobs, meaning Schnucks employees can apply for them.

"As Schnucks continues to expand our emphasis on health and wellness, this collaboration with CVS is an opportunity for us to align with a company that has a similar focus," said Todd Schnuck, chairman and chief executive officer of Schnucks.

In-store changes will be rolled out over a period of several months after the completion of the transaction as CVS Pharmacy and Schnucks work to ensure the smoothest possible transition for all pharmacy patients.

The transaction is expected to be completed by end of the second quarter and is subject to customary closing conditions.