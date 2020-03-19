CURBSIDE PICKUP: new normal for many restaurant owners

"This is the worst time for any small business like us,” said Lirim Mimini, owner of Huddle Café and Pizza.

Mimini spends these days running orders out to his customers, even in the rain. In the 20 years he's had the restaurant he says he never imagined curbside service would be the new normal.

"Dine-in customers who were here before, are not necessarily going to translate or compensate for the to-go orders,” said Mimini.

He says he only has a third of the customers he used to. He's thankful for his loyal customers, like Aston’s Mayor, Tim Henert.

"It couldn't be a better time to give back to our owners of the small businesses, because they give back to us throughout the year,” said Henert.

As an added bonus, for anyone who orders two or more meals in a single visit, Huddle Café will give them a roll of toilet paper.

"It's a nice touch. It's a little tongue and cheek, but Lirim's a good guy. We like to support our local businesses,” said Chris Speiden.

"Everyone has to come together to support each other. This community has been good to us, but we need them now more than ever,” said Mimini.