COVID-19 response collection center opens

Businesses, citizens, and medical professionals need assistance amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and a new donation center is doing its best to help.

"We're going through and collecting masks, gloves, diapers, anything that first responders and other agencies in the area need to respond to COVID-19," Operations manager at the Salvation Army Jacob Heiser.

The Salvation Army and Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center will partner against COVID-19 through a new donation site.

"We're here to do the most good, that's what the Salvation Army does and we're here to assist with whatever the county needs,” Heiser said.

The goal is to provide items to people in need, but the biggest demand is for personal protection equipment for first responders.

"One of the key elements we are looking for are personal protection equipment, masks, gloves, for our people who are on the frontline serving,” Coordinator for the Salvation Army Maj. Mark Martsolf said.

Every item counts, that is the message workers at the centers want to get across, and multiple people in the region are responding to the call for help.

"We believe once the word gets out that there will be even greater response because one thing we know for certain is that this community whether it's Christmas time or whether its coat drives or whatever the need might be we have found that this community is very generous," Martsolf said.

The center is located in the old Circuit City building on East State Street in Rockford.