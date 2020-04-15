COVID-19 or allergies: Experts explain how to tell the difference.

Some people may think they've contracted coronavirus as soon as they start coughing or feel a tickle in their throat but those symptoms could also be from seasonal allergies.

"The symptoms are pretty different they are not similar although people may think they are similar," said Dr. Fatima Mohiddin, SwedishAmerican Allergist.

Mohiuddin says several patients have called asking if their symptoms are from COVID-19 or seasonal allergies.

"If you have fever, sore throat, if you have body aches or fatigue it's not allergies," Mohiuddin said.

Mohiuddin says while those are symptoms of the coronavirus it doesn't mean you have the disease.

"It may be any kind of cold or upper respiratory virus," Mohiuddin said.

Spring allergy season comes just in time for the peak of the COVID 19 outbreak. Mohiuddin says there are specific allergy indicators to look out for.

"The primary complaint is itchy eyes, sneezing, itchy nose; it's probably allergies," Mohiuddin said.

"Most patients actually are self-treating when it comes to seasonal allergies,” said Tom Carey, director of pharmacy services at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Carey says certain medications can help ease the pain of both the virus or allergies.

"Tylenol is always a good first choice," Carey said.

But Carey says taking an antihistamine will be the most helpful for seasonal allergies.

"Zyrtec, Allegra and Claritin," Carey said.

If you have a sore throat due to COVID-19, Carey says drinking lots of fluids will help.

"Teas are always good but again it is probably less about what is in the liquid it is just the liquid keeping the mouth and the back of the throat moist," Carey said.

If you do start to feel sick the best thing to do is quarantine yourself and call your primary care physician.