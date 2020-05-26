COVID-19 impacts the Rockford hotel industry

The hospitality industry takes a major hit with empty hotel rooms, canceled events and furloughed employees.

"It was a little bittersweet,” said Fred DeLaRosa, Embassy Suites general manager.

What was once an eyesore in downtown Rockford is now the Embassy Suites Hotel which was set to open in April.

"We monitored what the state was doing on a daily basis just to find out when the right time for us to open up and right now that looks to be in July," DeLaRosa said.

DeLaRosa says luckily many of the events scheduled in April have only been postponed.

"That's allowed us to really hire the right people and staffing up properly in order to provide that great service once we open," DeLaRosa said.

"It's been a difficult, challenging time,” said Sunil Puri, First Midwest Group president.

Puri oversees the Radisson and Candlewood hotels on Rockford's east side.

"We have felt all along that protecting our employees as well as our customers and going overboard and keeping the pandemic in control was important," Puri said.

Puri says while his staff has worked around the clock implementing all the proper protocols, the pandemic will set back business two years.

"I think by the end of the year we will recover to 50%," Puri said.

"It is going to be a hard summer for tourism in our region," said John Groh, Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau president.

Groh says the biggest impacts on hotels will come from canceled events and sports games, along with fearful travelers.

"So it's all sort of about phasing and I think people will become more comfortable over time," Groh said.

Since the start of the pandemic the RACVB has had weekly phone calls with hotel general managers to provide updates and discuss areas of concern.