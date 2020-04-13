COVID-19 donations center to open in Rockford

The Winnebago County Emergency Operations Center, in coordination with The Salvation Army will soon be opening a donations center in Rockford.

The center will be located at 5460 E. State St in Rockford (the former Circuit City Building) is now accepting donations Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Donations, except PPE will be distributed to agencies servicing the homeless and those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. PPE will be distributed to local health care facilities.

Here is a list of the following items that will be accepted:

-- paper products (paper towels, napkins and paper plates)

-- personal hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, lotion, and body wash)

-- baby care items (diapers, baby wipes, baby blankets, baby bottles and formula)

-- cleaning supplies

-- laundry supplies

-- homemade face masks

-- Personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers that include:

o N95 masks (NIOSH approved)

o Procedure masks (ASTM II or III)

o Isolation gowns

o Exam gloves (nitrile or vinyl)

o Eye protection (glasses or goggles)

o Face shields

o Hand wipes

o TYVEK suits

o Sanitizing wipes

o Sanitizing sprays

o Anti-microbial hand soap

o Hand sanitizer

o Biohazards bags

o Gallons of bleach

o Thermometers (touchfree)

o Shoe covers

When dropping off donations, community members will stay in their car. Masked and gloved volunteers will collect the items from the vehicle. Donations should not be dropped off outside of the staffed hours listed above.