COVID-19 and beauty: How the makeup industry is changing

Makeup artist Erica Escamilla has had a lot of free time over the past few months, after COVID-19 pushed the pause button on businesses that offer personal services with close contact.

"I particularly work with a lot of brides, so a lot of weddings have been canceled for the time being,” said Escamilla.

Escamilla says she always sets high standards when it comes to hygiene, but the pandemic made them even stricter. Using disposable applicators is a must and she suggests clients bring their own makeup to an appointment.

"It's going to be a slow summer for me, and I'm sure for a lot of makeup artists, but I think next year it's going to be a very busy season,” said Escamilla.

Ulta on East State Street here in Rockford is open, but the experience is much different. Face masks are a must, social distancing tape is on the floor, and makeup samples are gone. Customers are encouraged to use virtual face swatching to find correct color shades. On the Ulta app, you can search for the foundation you like and use the live feature to try out different shades.

Customers I spoke with don't mind the change. They are just glad to *physically be back in the store.

"I am super excited about Ulta. I have been feeling very isolated. And this is one of my favorite places, like me time, mom time, friend time. So I am super happy about it." said customer, Heather Anderson.