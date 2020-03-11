CDC awards over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions for COVID-19 responses

On Friday, March 6, the President signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide, with resources directed for grants or cooperative agreements to states, localities, territories, and tribes to accelerate planning and operational readiness for COVID-19 preparedness and response.

In addition, this money will be used to develop new strategies at combating the virus, provide technical assistance and program support, as well as ensure ongoing communication and coordination among public health agencies and partners throughout the response.

The CDC announced Wednesday that they are contacting State Health Officers to award over $560 million to state and local jurisdictions in support of the coronavirus responses. Illinois will receive $17.4 million of that entire total.

"Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it's needed most," said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. "These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country."