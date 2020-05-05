ByronFest, originally scheduled for July 2020 is officially canceled

The ByronFest Steering Committee made the decision to cancel the 33rd annual ByronFest, originally scheduled for July 10-12, 2020.

In a Facebook announcement (see below), officials say "The decision did not come lightly as we focused on the future of the festival, the safety of our community, the uncertainty of being permitted to host the event and coming to the time of the year we would begin to take on major expenditures."

The committee says they will begin working now for ByronFest 2021, scheduled for July 9-11, 2021.