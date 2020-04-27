Byron High School Seniors remaining optimistic about graduation and prom

Many high school seniors are saddened by the abrupt ending of the school year. Byron High School Senior and Class President Madeleine Brass says she’s still in shock how her final semester of college played out.

“It was just so unexpected,” said Brass. “If you would have told me I would be at home for my last semester of high school I would not have believed you.”

Kari Ebens is a teacher at Byron High School and also serves as the senior class advisor. Ebens says she’s trying to lift the spirits of the seniors.

“It’s definitely sad,” said Ebens. “But, I’ve really tried with any senior I’ve talked to to get them to think about the positives.”

Brass says Byron High School Prom is rescheduled to late June while graduation plans still remain uncertain.

“Yes, our senior year in the traditional sense got cancelled, but nothing can take away all of the memories I have made with this group of kids I’ve been with,” said Brass. “There are so many beautiful aspects of high school that we can cherish and many other things to look forward to in the future.”

