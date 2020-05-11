Byron Forest Preserve sees increased foot traffic during COVID-19 pandemic

Staying inside is giving some people a new appreciation for the outdoors and the Byron Forest Preserve Trails are feeling the impact.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the forest preserve was able to stay open. Leaders there say they have tripled the action on the trail since the beginning. Superintendent of Education Mark Herman says fresh air and exercise have positive impacts on health and well-being,

"Just being out in nature even 10 to 20 minutes a day improves your mental health and renews your spirit. it's good for not only getting fresh air but you also get to be outside and get really good exercise on these trails," Herman says.