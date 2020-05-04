Bustos: More than $4.1 million in federal funds coming to Stateline due to COVID-19, Rockford to receive support

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (D-IL) says that more than $4.1 million in federal funding is coming from the CARES Act to the Stateline. This funding comes from the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) CARES Act Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds, and CARES Act Admin Fee and Regular Mainstream Voucher Programs.

“We took a significant step toward delivering relief when we passed the bipartisan CARES Act,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “I’m pleased to see funding from this bold legislative package come back to our local communities to directly assist with our response. Access to reliable housing is a crucial component of our efforts, and I’ll continue to do everything in my power to support our neighbors through programs like these.”

Here is the breakdown of Supplemental Public Housing Operating Funds by recipient (Stateline recipients are in bold):

-- Peoria Housing Authority: $546,733

-- The Housing Authority of Henry County: $213,486

-- Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County: $226,517

-- Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island: $111,999

-- Moline Housing Authority: $104,555

-- Rockford Housing Authority: $1,177,307

-- Housing Authority of the City of Freeport: $158,783

-- Whiteside County Housing Authority: $178,929

-- Housing Authority of the City of Pekin: $98,660

-- Carroll County Housing Authority: $15,726

-- Housing Authority of the County of Jo Daviess: $45,672

-- Winnebago County Housing Authority: $80,858

-- Fulton County Housing Authority: $100,217

-- Knox County Housing Authority: $198,342

-- Warren County Housing Authority: $103,412

-- Mercer County Housing Authority: $21,825

Here is the breakdown of Admin Fee and Regular Mainstream Voucher Program funding by recipient (Stateline recipients are in bold):

-- Peoria Housing Authority: $224,798

-- The Housing Authority of Henry County: $21,448

-- Greater Metro Area Housing Authority of Rock Island County: $42,618

-- Housing Authority of the City of Rock Island: $49,722

-- Moline Housing Authority: $29,726

-- Rockford Housing Authority: $193,464

-- Whiteside County Housing Authority: $31,582

-- Housing Authority of the County of Jo Daviess: $2,578

-- Winnebago County Housing Authority: $103,216

-- Fulton County Housing Authority: $27,012

-- Knox County Housing Authority: $22,960

-- Warren County Housing Authority: $9,590

-- Housing Authority of East Peoria: $36,756

-- Mercer County Housing Authority: $2,686