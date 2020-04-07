Bustos: $1.6 million coming to Crusaders Clinic in Rockford to help combat Coronavirus

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Tuesday that health centers across the region will receive $4.5 million in federal funding. Some of this money is coming to the Stateline too.

Crusaders Central Clinic Assication in Rockford will receive $1.6 million and the Whiteside County Health Department will receive just under $772,000 all coming from the $4.5 million in federal funding.

“During this critical time, it is essential that health centers have access to the resources they need to combat the coronavirus and serve our communities,” Congresswoman Bustos said. “Our health care professionals are on the front lines of this battle. They show up to work every day and selflessly put the wellbeing of patients first. We owe it to them to provide as much support as possible and I am so pleased to see this funding get back to them quickly. As the number of cases in our country rises, I’ll continue to work to make sure Illinoisans and families can stay safe and healthy as we weather this storm.”

These federal grants were awarded through the Department of Health and Human Services and are in direct response to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act​ which Congresswoman Bustos recently helped pass into law.