Business owners and workers voice opinions on reopening

Reopening is on the minds of many business owners and workers across the Stateline.

"We want to get our restaurants open. We want to get back to getting our consumers inside our store and making them feel safe," Owner of The Cave Matt Pendergrass said.

Some businesses are ready to open doors as soon as possible, while others still have some concerns.

"They have the opportunity to start accepting appointments again but it's just not worth it for me," Independent nail artist Evangelina Jimenez said.

April 30th is the date looming in the minds of government leaders, residents, and business owners in Illinois.

"I think it is a no brainer for us, obviously you're hearing the struggles the restaurant industry is having,” Pendergrass said.

Some owners say they want to get back to work, but with safety concerns being a key factor, when seems to be up for debate.

"On any given busy day there's, you know, 50 to 60 people in this salon. So that's a little, you know, scary. We don't know who's got it, we don't know you know who's passing it along," Hair stylist Zoe Hood said.

Representatives are trying to help keep businesses open, but also keep employees and owners safe.

"Now is not the time to reverse our course, a plan to open all businesses on a single day and allow a fragmented system where each city has its own rules is not responsible, when we know it may be right smack dab in the middle of that peak," Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said.

Many workers, and owners in the beauty industry say this is a tough decision.

"Personally I hesitate to get back to work, because we need to keep ourselves safe, we need to keep our family safe," Hair stylist at Bella Salon Jenny Vernetti said.

