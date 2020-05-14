Burpee Museum offering free virtual reality school field trips

School field trips to the Burpee Museum won't cost a penny in Rockford this Spring.

Thanks to community donations, the Burpee Museum of Natural History at 737 North Main St. will allow school groups to navigate and move in a 360 degree virtual reality environment, according to announcement by the museum on Thursday afternoon.

Using the teacher’s choice of web browser, students will enter the “museum” through their home devices. By clicking on the floor, students can “walk” the 360 degree virtual reality environment and click on “hot spots” for additional activities, videos and more.

Students can explore the museum with a Burpee educator guide and ask them questions. Burpee will have a live stream with the class to complete a 30-45 minute field trip.

Teachers can choose to add, at no cost, a Zoom, Google Meets, or other private group forum for Burpee Eductor assisted learning.

You can watch a video sample of the tours here and find more information here.

Educators should contact nicole.hayes@burpee.org to reserve your spot while supplies last.